Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,448 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,694,000 after buying an additional 53,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,763,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,251,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,952,000 after purchasing an additional 67,347 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $200.81 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $160.03 and a one year high of $244.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.40.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

