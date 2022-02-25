Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,740 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 3.56% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 77,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCF opened at $33.64 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $38.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47.

