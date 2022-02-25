Captrust Financial Advisors Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 25.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $166.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $174.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 10,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.28, for a total transaction of $1,881,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,865 shares of company stock valued at $27,663,184 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

