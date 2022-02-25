Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $45.52

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.52 and traded as low as $41.31. Capgemini shares last traded at $41.60, with a volume of 45,299 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capgemini to €230.00 ($261.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

