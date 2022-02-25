Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.76

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and traded as high as $11.88. Capcom shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 4,700 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of -0.36.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

