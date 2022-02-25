Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.22. Candente Copper shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 114,299 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of C$54.43 million and a PE ratio of -51.25.

In other news, Director Andres Juan Milla sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,220. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,000.

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

