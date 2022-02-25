Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.68 Per Share (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CM. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$166.55.

Shares of CM opened at C$154.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$157.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$150.33. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$116.72 and a 12 month high of C$167.50. The firm has a market cap of C$69.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12.

In other news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 21,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.02, for a total transaction of C$3,212,092.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$372,548.68. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total transaction of C$1,552,301.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$614,098.67. Insiders sold a total of 65,515 shares of company stock worth $9,580,492 over the last 90 days.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.92%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

