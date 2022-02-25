Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $11.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.24 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CM. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.18.

Shares of CM opened at $120.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $132.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.02. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,990 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,368 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,833 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,106,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,936,000 after buying an additional 822,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

