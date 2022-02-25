Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target to $26.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KTOS. reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $40,966.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $142,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,562. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,456,000 after acquiring an additional 183,291 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.5% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 841,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,983,000 after purchasing an additional 106,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 53.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

