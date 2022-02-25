Camellia (LON:CAM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6,664.88

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,664.88 ($90.64) and traded as low as GBX 6,450 ($87.72). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 6,450 ($87.72), with a volume of 210 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of £178.15 million and a P/E ratio of 116.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,772.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,661.36.

About Camellia (LON:CAM)

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as livestock grazing activities.

