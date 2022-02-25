Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 231 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $47,592,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 409.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after buying an additional 637,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after buying an additional 446,011 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,007,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,133,000 after buying an additional 424,923 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,831,000 after buying an additional 418,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

