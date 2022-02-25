Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 1,484 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $45.96 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $257.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

