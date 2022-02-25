Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,946 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $165.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

