Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Xilinx by 195.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $579,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,432 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth $282,094,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $478,991,000 after buying an additional 1,662,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,342,416 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $504,671,000 after buying an additional 1,207,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,892 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $136,026,000 after buying an additional 664,892 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XLNX opened at $194.92 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $239.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.36 and a 200 day moving average of $185.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.91.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

