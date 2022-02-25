Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.50 million-$81.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.39 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.360 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CMBM. TheStreet downgraded Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.67.

CMBM stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,046. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $758.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 15.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 536.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

