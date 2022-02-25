Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.230-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.35 million.Cambium Networks also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.150 EPS.

NASDAQ CMBM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CMBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 72,864 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,993 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks (Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.