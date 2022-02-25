California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWT traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.51. 3,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,123. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.25.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

