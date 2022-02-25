California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,916 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in nCino were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of nCino by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 5.4% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 1.5% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 82.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 5.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $78,848.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nCino stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -77.45 and a beta of 1.02.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

