California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,542 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 310,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 301.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,204 shares during the period. Force Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,196,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 849,131 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 633,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 402,887 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 793,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 392,361 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $18.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $38,367.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $75,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,428 shares of company stock worth $338,278. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

