California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRSP. Cowen began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.