California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRSP. Cowen began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $169.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

