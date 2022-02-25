California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 106,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.96 and a 200 day moving average of $92.44. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

