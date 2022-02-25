California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,402,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,733,000 after purchasing an additional 106,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,634,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,122 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,159,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,871,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,539 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,703,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,136,000 after purchasing an additional 393,315 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.39 and a beta of 1.77. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.56%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

