Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 59,078 shares.The stock last traded at $22.00 and had previously closed at $21.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDRE shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $98.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

