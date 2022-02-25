Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $149.04 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.54.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,233 shares of company stock worth $10,433,035. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,873,868,000 after acquiring an additional 264,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,623,000 after buying an additional 280,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,732,000 after purchasing an additional 188,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,204,000 after purchasing an additional 183,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,144,000 after purchasing an additional 852,450 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

