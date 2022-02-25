CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Up 6% This Week

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $108,332.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $62.85 or 0.00160727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00035735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00109536 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CGT is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 88,122 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

