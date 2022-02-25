C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.80

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 8013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

The company has a market capitalization of C$80.16 million and a P/E ratio of 55.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.44.

About C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

