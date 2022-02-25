ByteNext (BNU) Price Down 6% This Week

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a total market cap of $653,670.09 and approximately $4,912.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00041875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.69 or 0.06753355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,227.12 or 0.99842426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00043249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00047969 BTC.

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

