Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) vs. TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and TNR Technical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -7.79% -5.04% -4.12% TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Byrna Technologies and TNR Technical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 130.91%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Volatility and Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TNR Technical has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and TNR Technical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 5.06 -$3.28 million ($0.17) -52.64 TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TNR Technical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats TNR Technical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

TNR Technical Company Profile (Get Rating)

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

