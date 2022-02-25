Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $26.50 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BYRN. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

BYRN opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 43.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.