BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

BWXT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of BWXT stock traded up $3.45 on Thursday, hitting $48.60. 1,817,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,399. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.48.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 497,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,887,000 after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

