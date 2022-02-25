Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Director Sells $19,864,000.00 in Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BG stock opened at $101.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $103.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

