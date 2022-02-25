Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.290-$2.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.54 billion-$2.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.17.

BRKR stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average of $78.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bruker has a 52 week low of $56.93 and a 52 week high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,844,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $909,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,595 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,146,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bruker by 3,479.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 112,386 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

