BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives $138.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOOO shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, upped their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOOO stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $71.28. 3,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,679. BRP has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average of $85.61.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BRP will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BRP by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,373,000 after acquiring an additional 966,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in BRP by 42.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,757,000 after acquiring an additional 478,167 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in BRP by 126.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 324,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,092,000 after acquiring an additional 181,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,912,000 after acquiring an additional 158,122 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP (Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.