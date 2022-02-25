Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Shares Up 2.8%

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (TSE:BIPC – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 88.94 and last traded at 88.91. Approximately 282,730 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 116,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at 86.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 84.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.22.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile (TSE:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a Canadian corporation, created to provide investors with greater flexibility in how they access BIP’s globally diversified portfolio of high-quality infrastructure assets. Class A shares of BIPC are structured to provide an economic return equivalent to BIP units though a traditional corporate structure.

