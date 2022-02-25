Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 11,488 shares.The stock last traded at $41.73 and had previously closed at $42.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBU. Desjardins increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.