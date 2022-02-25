Brokers Set Expectations for Yamana Gold Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

YRI has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.67.

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$6.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$4.78 and a one year high of C$6.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.31.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 13,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$74,707.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$730,143.12. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,092,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,920,824.64. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,301.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.