Brokers Set Expectations for Pool Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Pool in a research note issued on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $7.55 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pool’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.71 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.57.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $436.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.60. Pool has a twelve month low of $313.92 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Pool by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,997,000 after purchasing an additional 207,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 994.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,024,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,722,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pool by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,296,000 after purchasing an additional 158,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

