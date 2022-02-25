Brokers Set Expectations for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CSFB set a C$29.00 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.57.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$18.00 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$16.57 and a 52-week high of C$24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.32.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

