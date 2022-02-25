Brokers Offer Predictions for Renault SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Renault in a report released on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Renault’s FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNLSY. DZ Bank upgraded Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from €35.00 ($39.77) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renault from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

