Brokers Issue Forecasts for Topcon Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Topcon in a report released on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.
