Brokers Issue Forecasts for RPT Realty’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for RPT Realty in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. RPT Realty has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $14.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

