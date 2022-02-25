Brokerages Set TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Target Price at $62.67

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.95) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.91) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.38. 259,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,749. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22. The company has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

