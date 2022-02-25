Brokerages Set Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Target Price at $27.78

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.78.

NOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -5.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth $50,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

