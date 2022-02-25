Brokerages Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT at $255.36

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.07.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $156.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.50. Moderna has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna will post 27.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $1,330,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,513 shares of company stock valued at $71,322,461. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 5.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Moderna by 13.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

