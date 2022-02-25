Brokerages Set MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Target Price at $14.00

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKTW shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 120,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $718,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. MarketWise has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

MarketWise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

