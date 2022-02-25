Brokerages Set JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) PT at $27.60

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JDEPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of JDE Peet’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €27.60 ($31.36) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get JDE Peet's alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDEPF opened at $33.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58. JDE Peet’s has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $40.59.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JDE Peet's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JDE Peet's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.