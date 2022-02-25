Brokerages Set Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT at $5.39

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.39.

GDDFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

OTCMKTS GDDFF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. 216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.