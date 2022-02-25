Brokerages Set eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Target Price at $39.22

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.22.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.43. 1,167,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,336. The firm has a market cap of $407.17 million, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45. eHealth has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in eHealth by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 47,817 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after buying an additional 233,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

