Brokerages Set Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Target Price at $139.11

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.11.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,912. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $89.83 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.25%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.