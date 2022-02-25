Brokerages Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT at $63.21

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.21.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,213,918. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.07. The company has a market capitalization of $214.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,767,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 615.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 38,334 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

